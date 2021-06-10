Coronavirus News Live: Students asipring to go abroad to have 28-day gap between Covishield doses

India's daily Covid-19 cases have been below the 1-lakh mark for 2 straight days even as single-day deaths remain above 2,000. The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 24 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The Centre has also revised guidelines for second Covishield dose for exceptional cases. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
1,955 mucormycosis cases have been reported in AP to date, of which, 114 infected patients have died. State Medical & Health Principal Secretary
Those seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or for employment opportunities or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic games will be given second Covishield dose after 28 days
The Co-WIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of the second dose in such exceptional cases, the health ministry said.
It said it has received several representations for allowing the administration of the second dose of Covishield to such people who have taken the first dose and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or for employment opportunities or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to the completion of the currently-mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of the first dose.
The matter has been discussed in the Empowered Group 5 (EG-5) and appropriate recommendations have been received.
In this context, with a view to provide full coverage of vaccination and facilitating international travel for such genuine reasons, the ministry has issued the SOPs according to which the states shall designate a competent authority in each district to grant permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield.
Those intending to undertake international travel for education purposes, joining employment and as part of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics will be allowed to take the second dose of Covid vaccine Covishield prior to the prescribed time interval of 84 days after the first dose.
However, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union health ministry on Monday, even in these cases, the second dose will only be administered after 28 days from the date of the first dose.
Jharkhand reported 302 new Covid-19 cases, 615 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours
Students studying at foreign universities welcome Centre's decision on reducing gap first and second doses of Covishield for them
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there was lack of evidence that children will be predominantly infected during the possible third wave of Covid-19.
"Although it has been predicted that the next wave might impact children predominantly, there is no such evidence from other countries which have already undergone the third wave," Sudhakar said.
Even AIIMS, Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said there is no data, either from India or internationally, to show that children will be seriously infected in any next wave of COVID-19, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 24 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said that in the 18-44 age group, 19,24,924 beneficiaries received the first dose of vaccine and 86,450 got the second dose on Wednesday.
