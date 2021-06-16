Coronavirus News Live: Bengaluru reports less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in 2 months

Bengaluru reports less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in 2 months
For the first time in two months, Bengaluru logged less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, as Karnataka on Tuesday reported 5,041 fresh infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the toll to 33,148. The day also saw 14,785 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,81,559.
‘A momentous day’: New York lifts most Covid restrictions
Restaurants will no longer be forced to space tables 6 feet apart or use physical partitions; movie theaters will be allowed to pack their auditoriums without spacing seats apart; and entering commercial buildings won’t require a temperature check.
A fifth of asymptomatic Covid patients develop long Covid: Study
Almost a fifth of Covid patients without symptoms went on to experience conditions consistent with long Covid a month after their initial diagnosis, according to a huge study published Tuesday.
Covid-19 vaccine nationalism misfired
The trouble is that the Modi government is keen to manage with these two vaccines under the misplaced belief that they symbolise ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
