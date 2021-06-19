Coronavirus News Live: India says it hopes to resume Covid-19 vaccine exports

India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses but can't do so until its domestic needs are met, the head of the country's Covid-19 task force said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government will be starting a special Covid-19 inoculation drive for 30-44 years age group from today.
India says it hopes to resume Covid-19 vaccine exports
India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses but can't do so until its domestic needs are met, the head of the country's Covid-19 task force said Friday.
Read more
Maharashtra govt to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive for 30-44 age group from June 19
The Maharashtra government will be starting a special Covid-19 inoculation drive for 30-44 years age group from Saturday, an official said here. Until now, the inoculation of 18-44 age group is taking place largely at private hospitals.
Read more
Decision on relaxing more Covid-19 curbs today: BSY
A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.
Read more