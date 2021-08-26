Coronavirus News Live: Centre to provide 2 cr additional jabs for teachers

As schools set to reopen, the Centre has decided to allocate an additional 2 crore doses of vaccines for teachers. Meanwhile, YouTube said it has removed over 10 lakh videos which were spreading "dangerous coronavirus misinformation" on the platform, and a study shows that Covid is riskier for heart muscles than getting the Pfizer vaccine. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Global Covid cases remain high, but leveling off: WHO
Reports of new coronavirus cases around the world are showing signs of flattening, even though they are still rising rapidly in the United States, the World Health Organization said in its latest weekly assessment.
Japan stops use of 1.63 million Moderna doses
Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots."
YouTube says it removed 10 lakh 'dangerous' videos on Covid-19
YouTube said Wednesday it has removed more than one million videos with "dangerous coronavirus misinformation" since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The statement by the Google-owned video platform comes as social media platforms are under fire from political leaders for failing to stem the spread of false and harmful misinformation and disinformation about the virus and other topics.
Study says Covid riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine
A study from Israel says Covid-19 carries a far higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
Researchers in Tel Aviv estimate there were three cases for every 100,000 people vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. But the risk of it was 11 per 100,000 in people who were infected with the virus.
Centre to provide two crore additional Covid-19 vaccine doses for teachers
With several states either planning to restart the schools or have done so already, the Centre on Wednesday said two crore additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines would be provided to the states to vaccinate the teachers on a priority basis.
