Coronavirus News Live: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 Covid-19 cases

Australia continues to face the brunt of Covid-19, with its most populous state, New South Wales, reporting a record 1,218 locally acquired infections.
Classes 6-8 can be reopened: TAC to Karnataka government
The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has told the state government that physical classes for grades 6 to 8 “may be considered from September 13”, a move that comes amid mixed response to offline classes for grades 9 to 12 in rural and urban areas.
Andy Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated
Andy Murray said receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is about looking out for the health of the "wider public" and he hopes tennis players who are reluctant to get the jab will come around to seeing its many upsides.
Assam no longer faces Covid vaccine shortage, says CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state no longer faces vaccine shortage, and as many as 61 lakh people have been inoculated so far this month, with the figure likely to go up to 70 lakh over the next three days.
New South Wales reports record 1,218 Covid-19 cases
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 1,218 locally acquired Covid-19 infections on Sunday, exceeding the previous day's record of 1,035.
