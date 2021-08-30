Coronavirus News Live: Kerala to ramp up Covid testing

The Kerala government said that it will be ramping up testing process as the state continues to hit record high daily Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, two Japanese regions suspended use of some Moderna Covid-19 shots on Sunday after more cases of contamination were spotted. Stay tuned for live updates.
Mizoram reported 202 new recoveries, 57,522 total cases and 212 total deaths, yesterday. Active cases are 8,140.
Australia's NSW state reports 1,290 new locally-acquired Covid-19 cases - Reuters
Covid vascular disease, not respiratory: Study
Covid-19 is not a respiratory illness, as widely accepted, but a vascular one, claims a study.
The study, led by the University of California-San Diego, could explain blood clots in some Covid patients and other issues like "Covid feet", which are not typical symptoms of a respiratory illness,Euronewsreported.
With second wave tapering, a rapid recovery seems underway
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year is seen growing between 18% and 22% - a period characterised by local lockdowns imposed by state governments to curb the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic impact of these localised lockdowns was much far less when compared to the nationwide lockdown of last year.
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Two Japanese regions suspended use of some Moderna Covid-19 shots on Sunday after more cases of contamination were spotted, the local governments said.
Kerala to ramp up Covid testing amid rising cases
With Kerala recording over 30,000 Covid-19 cases in the last four days, Health Minister of the State Veena George on Sunday said the government has renewed its plan to test more number of people than before.
