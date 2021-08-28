Covid created in God's supercomputer: Minister

An Assam minister has claimed that the coronavirus was made in "God's supercomputer" and nature decided who gets infected.
"Nature has decided who would get infected, who won’t & who would be taken away from Earth. This is happening from God's super computer, which is not man-made. The computer decided on sending Covid-19 virus to Earth with 2% mortality," senior minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, according to news agency ANI.
Patowary also claimed the WHO and its scientists had failed to find a way to eradicate the virus and that nature "had started a war" against humans.
