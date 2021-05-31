Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till June 10

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the Covid curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to extend the curfew after a review of the current Covid-19 scenario in the state, official sources said.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Though the Covid-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the Covid-19 curve flattens, the sources said.

"The curfew will be in force daily from 12 noon to 6 am. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon," the sources added.