Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till June 10

Covid-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 31 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 15:04 ist
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the Covid curfew till June 10. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the Covid curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to extend the curfew after a review of the current Covid-19 scenario in the state, official sources said.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Though the Covid-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the Covid-19 curve flattens, the sources said.

"The curfew will be in force daily from 12 noon to 6 am. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon," the sources added. 

