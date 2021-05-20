Covid: HC asks hospitals to install PSA oxygen plants, says lessons be learnt from bitter experience

Maintaining that lessons must be learnt from bitter experience on oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court Thursday asked all the big hospitals in the national capital to install PSA oxygen plants to reduce dependence on outside sources.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said it is high time that at least hospitals with 100-bed facilities or more should have their own Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants.

“Considering that the pandemic is once in a century and hopefully we will see the end of it sooner or later, we are of the view that larger hospitals with 100-bedded facilities or more should have their own PSA plants which should have a capacity of at least two times of their normal requirement,” the bench said.

It also said smaller hospitals and nursing homes with 50 to 100 beds should have PSA plants with a capacity of their normal requirement. It will help in long way if such a situation again arises in future, the bench said.

“The bitter experience that everyone has had in Delhi with huge shortage of medical oxygen has certainly left a lesson to be learnt particularly by hospitals,” the bench said.

The court asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Health) to take up the aspect of PSA oxygen plants with hospitals and file a status report in this regard by May 27.

It said municipal corporations and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) should bring about some relaxations in building by-laws with regard to coverage area so that PSA plants can be installed at open parking spaces of the hospitals.