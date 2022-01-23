Covid home-tests: Watch out for 'false negatives'

With home Covid-19 testing kits gaining popularity in the country amid spiking Covid-19 cases, people have been cautioned to treat the results with a grain of salt if they are negative despite exhibiting symptoms.

Rapid antigen home tests carry the chances of showing a 'false negative', Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging, told ANI.

In the event of showing Covid-19 symptoms despite the home test reading 'negative', one should isolate as a safety measure, he said.

"There are two kinds of tests that are being done. One is the home tests, which are the rapid antigen tests and these have quite a limited sensitivity. These are about 50 per cent as sensitive as the gold standard RTPCR test, so you may get a false negative test on these testing kits.", he told the publication.

"In these home test kits, there are chances of not taking proper sampling from the back of nose or throat. As result, a 'positive' result might not come. The chances of false-negative reports in RTPCR tests are only 10 per cent since tested are done in the lab," Mahajan added.

Watch the latest DH videos: