Covid night curfew lifted in Uttar Pradesh

In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 pm to 6 am, a senior official said here.
"On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 pm to 6 am) is being lifted in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.
The state reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said, adding that 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now.
After the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown, the state was continuing with night restrictions which it called 'Corona curfew'.
Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits
‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter
Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses
DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases
Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27
Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?
Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout