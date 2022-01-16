Covid-positive Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU under supervision

Lata Mangeshkar, Covid-positive, to remain in ICU

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 16 2022, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 11:26 ist
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will continue to remain under doctors' supervision in ICU for a few more days and her condition is the same as before, doctors told news agency ANI.

No one's allowed to meet her yet, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

The 92-year-old had been admitted to the hospital in south Mumbai earlier this week after she tested positive for Covid-19. 

More to follow...

