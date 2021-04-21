Covid: SC to take up only urgent matters from April 22

The Supreme Court is going to take up only urgent matters for consideration from Thursday, apparently after several judges and their staff have tested positive of Covid-19.

It is learnt that several judges have contracted the virus with some in home isolation and a few in hospitals.

Recently, Justice M R Shah, during the court hearing, declared that his entire staff was under the grip of the virus. Justice Indira Banerjee said something along similar lines.

The Supreme Court website showed that only four courts would be sitting on Thursday to take up a few cases.

The Delhi government had already announced a six-day lockdown from Monday in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

A total of 2.95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country also reported 2,023 deaths on the same day.

India’s Covid-19 tally of 1,56,16,130 cases includes 21,57,538 active cases, 1,32,76,039 recoveries and 1,82,553 deaths.