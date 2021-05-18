Covid second wave proves fatal for doctors, 50 died in one day: Report

Revealing shocking data, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic.

50 among those died on a single day, an NDTV report said. Shockingly, only 3 per cent of these doctors who passed away were fully vaccinated, the report said

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

According to the IMA Covid-19 registry, 748 doctors had succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

Dr Jayesh Lele, the General Secretary of IMA, told the news channel that, many doctors have not taken the vaccine and the organisation is doing all it can to inoculate the workers.

"We want to highlight that the doctors are understaffed and overrworked. They sometimes work for 48 hours at a stretch without any rest. This adds to the viral load and they ultimately succumb to the infection," he added.

"Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to Covid-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors. The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal told PTI.

The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)