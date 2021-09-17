Covid: SC allows Kerala to hold offline class 11 exams

Covid: Supreme Court allows Kerala to hold offline class 11 exams

This comes after the government assured the top court that all Covid-19 precautions will be taken while conducting the exams

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 17 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 13:23 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Kerala government to hold offline Class 11 exams in the state. 

This comes after the government assured the top court that all Covid-19 precautions will be taken while conducting the exams.

More to follow...

 

Supreme Court
Kerala
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

