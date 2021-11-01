Covid vaccine coverage: What's making the Centre anxious?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be holding a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and North East.

The concern of the government comes after less than 17 crore Covid vaccines were administered in October, which went down from almost 24 crore in September. Not just that, the crowded markets during the festive season have been raising alarms and pushing the Centre to enforce Covid-19 protocols in the states.

According to a report by News18, the states have over five crore unutilised vaccine stocks, which implies that the states are not pushing for vaccinations for their people.

“We had five crore unutilised stock of vaccines with states as on October 1. As on the date, over 13 crore stocks are lying with the states and another two-odd crore with private hospitals — taking the total to 15 crore. Clearly, the states are not pushing hard on vaccinations while stocks are now aplenty,”, a senior central government official told News18.

On the other hand, the state officials told the news website that they believe that the real problem among people is getting the second dose. Most people think that the first dose of the vaccine is enough. “This is a major reason behind the high number of unutilised vaccine stocks presently. If these 11-crore people had taken their second jabs, the stocks would be at the same level as a month ago at about 5 crore,” News18 quoted an official saying.

More than 10 crore people in the country have not taken the second dose of the vaccine.

On October 23, Modi had held a detailed meeting with the country's top vaccine makers and exhorted them to strategise furthering vaccine research. In a separate meeting, the Health Ministry had asked the states to enhance second dose coverage and focus on those beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose after their interval period has been over.

The Union health ministry had also asked the states to explore requirements for mobilisation efforts, addressing local challenges, the need for additional Covid vaccination centres and improving access in rural areas as less than one-third of the total over 100 crore vaccinated people have got the second shot so far.

