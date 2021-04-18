Covid vaccine supply by Centre scarce and erratic: Mamata Banerjee to PM

Expressing concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state is experiencing an acute shortage of vaccine and life saving drugs such as Remedesvir and Tocilimumab.

She said that despite writing to the Prime Minister on February 24, urging him to allow the state government to procure vaccination required in Bengal and particularly Kolkata, which has high population density, the supply of vaccines from the Centre was irregular.

“Unfortunately for us, the supply of vaccines from the GOI side has been scarce and erratic, which has been negatively affecting our vaccination programmes,” stated Mamata. She also said that her government has till now vaccinated 2.7 crore people and requires 5.4 crores.

The Chief Minister stated that the supply of essential medicines such Remedesvir and Tocilimumab is “extremely scarce and uncertain” which has become a matter of concern for doctors in Bengal.

She also said that while 6,000 vials of Remedesvir and 1,000 vials of Tocilimumab were required daily in Bengal, at present only 1,000 vials of Remedesvir was available daily and there was no fresh supply of Tocilimumab in the State.

“Third, the supply of oxygen also, as you know, must be assured and certain. SAIL is meeting up our need for the moment and we shall be grateful if you kindly instruct them too for ensuring steady supplies,” stated Mamata.

West Bengal recorded highest single day spike on Sunday with 8,419 cases in last 24 hours. Twenty eight persons succumbed to the virus. The discharge rate in the state came down to 90.88 per cent and the positivity rate stood at 6.72 per cent.