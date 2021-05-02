Covid victim's son says hospital staff demanded bribe

Covid victim's son alleges hospital staff demanding bribe for handing over body

On Sunday, one of the hospital staff told him to pay Rs 8,000 if he wanted to secure his mother's mortal remains

  • May 02 2021, 21:43 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 00:21 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The son of an 80-year-old woman alleged on Sunday that the staff of a government hospital in Aligarh was not handing over her body and demanding Rs 8,000 for it.

A visibly shattered Shankar told media on Sunday that his mother had succumbed to coronavirus at the Deen Dayal Hospital on Friday.

Shankar alleged that since then, the hospital staff were dilly-dallying on the matter.

They warned him not to visit as it was a Covid facility and would rudely turn him down whenever he approached the hospital authorities, according to Shankar.

On Sunday, one of the hospital staff told him to pay Rs 8,000 if he wanted to secure his mother's mortal remains, Shankar said.

No member of the hospital administration was willing to comment on the matter. 

