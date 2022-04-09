Covishield, Covaxin slash price to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals

After Covishield, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech slashed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Rs 225 from Rs 1,200 on Saturday, ahead of the rollout of the precaution dose that is set to begin on Sunday.

Earlier, Serum Institute of India also cut the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, to Rs 225 from Rs 600.

"We have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals," Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said.

We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.🇮🇳💉💉💉😷 — Suchitra Ella (@SuchitraElla) April 9, 2022

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second.

