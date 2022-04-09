Covishield, Covaxin slash price to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals

After Covishield, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech slashed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Rs 225 from Rs 1,200 on Saturday, ahead of the rollout of the precaution dose that is set to begin on Sunday.
Earlier, Serum Institute of India also cut the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, to Rs 225 from Rs 600.
"We have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals," Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said.
Announcing #CovaxinPricing .
We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.🇮🇳💉💉💉😷
— Suchitra Ella (@SuchitraElla) April 9, 2022
Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar
Five ways to style a white shirt
How shops use psychology to influence your purchases
Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India
Open Sesame | Fuel price hike
When festivals unite
What do you make of that, Jeeves?
Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition
DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims
No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined