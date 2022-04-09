Covishield, Covaxin slash price to ₹225 for pvt centres

Covishield, Covaxin slash price to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 16:48 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

After Covishield, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech slashed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Rs 225 from Rs 1,200 on Saturday, ahead of the rollout of the precaution dose that is set to begin on Sunday.

Earlier, Serum Institute of India also cut the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, to Rs 225 from Rs 600.

"We have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals," Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said.

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covaxin
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Bharat Biotech

Related videos

What's Brewing

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

 