Covishield option for teens on Co-WIN causes confusion: Report

An update in the Co-WIN portal to enable the 15-18 year age group to register for Covid vaccines appears to have caused confusion by listing both Covishield and Covaxin as options.

Currently, the age group is eligible to receive only Covaxin doses as per the Union Health Ministry.

“The issue prevailed temporarily for an hour or two following the update of the Co-WIN portal, as many scrambled to book the online slots. This led to some initial chaos and confusion at some centres on Monday. However, the glitch was resolved soon over the later part of the day,” Maharashtra immunisation officer Sachin Desai told The Times of India.

“When people saw an online booking for Covishield, they booked the slot in a hurry and turned up to take the shot at the centres. They were told to book the slot again for Covaxin, as the problem was resolved immediately. Some of them who had inadvertently booked the slot for Covishield were given the Covaxin shot on the spot,” Pune Municipal Corporation’s chief immunisation officer Suryakant Devkar told the publication.

“The glitch stemmed from Co-WIN’s update process and was immediately taken care of,” an official of the health ministry said.

The vaccination drive for the age group, which began on January 3, has already seen more than 40 lakh beneficiaries get their first vaccine doses.

