Cow dung chip reduces radiation from phone: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria revealed a ‘chip’ made out of cow dung, claiming that it reduces radiation from mobile phones.

Kathiria was speaking at the launch of the ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which showcases the numerous benefits of cow dung.

“See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it in your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used,” Kathiria is quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

The ‘anti-radiation chip’ has been named Gausatva Kavach, and is manufactured by Shrijee Gaushala in Rajkot.

The leader also went on to say that if dung is brought home, ‘the place will become radiation-free’, emphasising that this method ‘has been approved by science’.

“You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar… He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It’s a medicine. But we have forgotten our science,” Kathiria said, referring to the actor’s remarks that he drinks cow urine every day for “Ayurvedic” reasons.

“Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth,” Kathiria added.

When questioned if they were certified by a government laboratory, Kathiria said that they were ‘not certified but tested’. “It can be tested in any laboratory, even in a college,” he added.

Other cow dung-based products launched as part of the Deepawali Abhiyan included earthen lamps, candles, incense, paperweights, idols of gods and goddesses.