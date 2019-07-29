Cow enters IIT Bombay classroom 'without cracking JEE'

In a rather bizarre and hilarious manner, IIT Bombay got a special student apart from the fellow human beings. It's a cow.

Apparently, the cow might have probably entered through one of the slopes that internally connect the lecture halls.

The way this bovine is seen making his way inside the class, looks like it is making his way to sit on the desk and attend the lecture with the other fellow classmates.

Surprisingly, the students did not pay much attention to such a sighting inside the classroom, which makes us wonder if this is a common scene in IIT-B or not.

Netizens, as always, can't keep calm about such an unusual spotting. Questions like 'did he crack JEE to get an entry?' kept pouring in.