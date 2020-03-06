Cow urine, cow dung to eradicate coronavirus: Concerns raised in RS

Concern over the chatter about cow urine and cow dung cakes eradicating coronavirus was raised in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, as the government outlined the measures taken to tackle the pandemic that is spreading globally.

MPs in the Upper House advocated the ensuring masks and sanitisers at affordable prices, use of a particular Siddha medicine, giving powers to Ministry of Health to ban larger gatherings and need of thermal scanners in Parliament soon after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement in the House assuring that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It was NCP MP Vandana Chavan raised concerns about people talking about using cow urine and cow dung cakes to treat the pandemic without any scientific basis.

"There has been a talk saying that using gomutra (cow urine) and cow dung cakes etc, is useful in eradicating it. I think scientific research needs to be done," Chavan said.

To this, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "it is up to the people, we are not here to force anything on them...Let us not make anything lighter in this House and create a controversy on such a sensitive issue. It is your belief."

CPI(M)'s T K Rangarajan said a lot of advertisements were appearing on social media about ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines. "Whether they are suitable or not should be recommended by the government, through the states," he said while Trinamool Congress Chief Whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy asked the Ministry of AYUSH to clarify whether it had suggested use of a particular homeopathic medicine for coronavirus.

AIADMK MP Vijila Satyanath claimed that 'nilavembu kudineer', a Siddha medicine, is a very good preventive medicine. "Kindly allow this medicine because prevention is better than cure. Nothing will happen if you give this medicine, no virus will affect you. It will enhance your immune system. So, 'nilavembu kudineer' medicine may be given to everyone," she claimed though no scientific substantiation was provided by the MP.

One of the recurring concerns was the non-availability and rising prices of masks and sanitisers. Trinamool' Roy urged that masks should be provided through ration shops while Muslim League's Abdul Wahab suggested that an initiative for free vending machines for masks in Kerala could be replicated elsewhere.

AAP's Sanjay Singh suggested that there should be a thermal scanner at Parliament, as it attracts a large number of visitors from states as well as foreign visitors.

CPI's Binoy Vishwam said the experience of Kerala in dealing with Nipah virus earlier and coronavirus now needs to be taken into account.

"The government of Kerala, people of Kerala, Kerala society as a whole, has shown a model to the country in fighting the coronavirus. My request to the Centre is to get a report from Kerala and try to get the good results of Kerala replicated all over the country," he said.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad wanted district Chief Medical Offices being linked to the control room on coronavirus while DMK's Tiruchi Siva suggested that airlines could supply masks to all fliers. To counter rumour and fake news, Siva also suggested that the Health Minister or some other responsible person should appear on the TV to allay apprehensions.

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien said, "We assure the Centre of all cooperation to protect the mothers of our country, the children of our country, the brothers of our country, and the sisters of our country, and not to get into a situation of panic, for example, to give the basic, and even think about using the Public Distribution System to try and get stuff out for the mothers, the brothers, and the children of the country."