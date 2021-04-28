CoWin server goes down as vaccine registration begins

CoWin server goes down as registration for Phase 3 vaccination begins

Many complained of server issues and others said the OTP was not received

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 16:55 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

Ahead of Phase 3 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, many people faced issues registering on the government apps, CoWin and Aarogya Setu, as people aged 18 and above flocked to list themselves for the jabs.

Many complained of server issues and others said the OTP was not received, the first and key step for registration. 

Also read: How to register for Covid-19 vaccine for those 18 and above: Everything you need to know

The mandatory registration began today, and the inoculation begins May 1. The walk-in registration, which was available during other phases, has been stopped for Phase 3 to prevent crowding.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
CoWIN

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 