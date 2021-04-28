CoWin server goes down as registration for Phase 3 vaccination begins

Ahead of Phase 3 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, many people faced issues registering on the government apps, CoWin and Aarogya Setu, as people aged 18 and above flocked to list themselves for the jabs.

Many complained of server issues and others said the OTP was not received, the first and key step for registration.

Also read: How to register for Covid-19 vaccine for those 18 and above: Everything you need to know

The mandatory registration began today, and the inoculation begins May 1. The walk-in registration, which was available during other phases, has been stopped for Phase 3 to prevent crowding.