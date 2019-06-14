CPI general secy likely to resign in July: Sources

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy is likely to resign next month in the party's national council meeting, sources said Friday.

In an earlier meeting to review the CPI's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Reddy had offered to resign taking moral responsibility of the defeat.

However, his offer was rejected by senior party leaders who said that the loss was a "collective responsibility".

"He (Reddy), however, said that his health was not permitting him to continue and that he wanted to retire. A decision will be taken in the national council meeting to be held in July. He is likely to resign," a source in the party said.

Asked about his resignation, Reddy did not deny it but refused to speak on the matter.

"What was discussed in the meeting is confidential party matter. A decision will be taken in the national council meeting to be held from July 19-20," he told PTI.

The CPI managed to get only two seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. Both the seats were from Tamil Nadu.

Reddy was a member of the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Nalgonda constituency of Telangana.

He was elected to serve as a general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on March 31, 2012, in the 21st party Congress.

Reddy has previously served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, while being a member of the Parliament.