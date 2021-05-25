CPI slams ‘authoritarian’ policies of Lakshadweep administrator

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has hit out at Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel over policies introduced by him in the union territory that the party alleged are “anti-people and authoritarian”.

In a statement issued by CPI General Secretary D Raja, the party demanded that Patel be recalled immediately.

“The Communist Party of India notes with anguish and indignation the anti-people and authoritarian acts of Lakshadweep administrator Praful K Patel. The BJP government at the Centre has been misusing the constitutional authorities including the governors to implement its Hindutva agenda and topple democratically elected governments,” the party alleged.

It claimed that the saffron party has been using the same tactics in West Bengal, Puducherry, and other states and union territories.

“The latest is its misuse of the administration in Lakshadweep. Lakshadweep is an island and the majority of the population there is of Muslims. The administrator has started dictating what the people of the island should eat. The people are annoyed, angry and upset over the happenings,” it said.

The CPI urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take note of the “misuse of official machinery” by the BJP government and recall Patel, the administrator of India’s smallest union territory.

“President must take steps to end anti-constitutional moves. The party demands immediate recall of the administrator,” the statement said.

Earlier, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem had written a letter to Kovind urging that Patel be recalled.

Patel, the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given additional charge of Lakshadweep in December last year following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma.

Sharma, who earlier headed the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019.

The new policies introduced by Patel, a former Gujarat minister, include norms for mandatory acquiring of private property for development, giving police powers to detain anyone, removing beef from mid-day meals, cutting trees for road expansion projects, and introducing two-child norm for those contesting in local body elections.