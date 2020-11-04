CPI urges Rajasthan govt to withdraw ban on crackers

CPI urges Rajasthan govt to withdraw ban on firecrackers

To protect their interests and that of micro and small firework units, the Rajasthan govt should withdraw its order banning sale of firecrackers, CPI leader said.

  • Nov 04 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 14:28 ist
A worker prepares firecrackers at Sonic Fireworks in Vaanch village, some 20 kms from Ahmedabad on October 23, 2020, ahead of the Hindu 'Diwali' festival or the Festival of Lights. Credit: AFP Photo

The CPI on Wednesday urged the Rajasthan government to revoke its ban on firecrackers as most of what was sold nationwide was being made in Tamil Nadu and provided employment to lakhs of workers.

About 95 per cent of crackers sold across the country was being manufactured at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district and the industry provided livelihood to about six lakh workers, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said in a statement.

To protect their interests and that of micro and small firework units, the Rajasthan government should withdraw its order banning sale and use of firecrackers, the CPI leader said.

