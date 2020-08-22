CPI urges Supreme Court not to punish Prashant Bhushan for 'expressing his views'

CPI urges SC not to punish Prashant Bhushan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 22:43 ist
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Credit: PTI Photo

The CPI urged the Supreme Court on Saturday not to punish senior advocate Prashant Bhushan for "expressing his views", while stating that the apex court should distinguish between "constructive criticism and malicious statements".

In a contempt of court case, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave Bhushan time till August 24 to "reconsider his defiant statement" refusing to apologise for his contemptuous tweets.

Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt for two of his tweets.

"The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is of the opinion that Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan has not committed anything to be termed as contempt. He is one known for his commitment and conviction in articulating the genuine concerns and grievances of people.

"The Supreme Court should have distinguished between constructive criticism and malicious statements. Otherwise, it would deter ordinary individuals from performing their citizenship duty of being objective in their expressions about the institutions of our vibrant republic. The party appeals to the apex court not to punish Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan for expressing his views, that too as a practising senior lawyer," the CPI said in a statement.

prashant bhushan
Supreme Court
CPI

