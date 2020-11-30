CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slams PM Modi for defending new farm laws

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the farm laws and calling them pro-people, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged the government was bringing in policies which resulted in the destruction of the economy.

The prime minister while addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi strongly defended the new farm laws and claimed that the farmers were being "misled" on these "historic" legislations".

"'Pro-people'! We have heard you, PM Modi, saying demonetisation, GST, national lockdown are all 'pro-people'. Result: raging pandemic; economy destroyed; growing misery, unemployment, hunger, deprivation.... Do not destroy Indian agriculture and kisans. Withdraw Agri laws," Yechury said in a tweet.

"'New laws pro farmer' Wah PM Modi! Lakhs braved severe repression to reach Delhi to protest, in this cold, demanding withdrawal of these laws. Why? They're not fools. Annadatas feed you and all of us! Listen to them. Withdraw agri laws and electricity bill," he said in another tweet.

The protests by thousands of farmers at Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protesters threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital.

Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue.