CPM accused of 'double standards' over GAIL pipeline

While the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front government is Kerala has received appreciation even from the Centre for overcoming the protests against the GAIL Kochi-Mangalore gas line laying, the Congress and BJP are attacking the CPM by recollecting the past as the CPM had strongly backed the protests against the gas line while they where in the opposition.

CPM leaders had even termed the gas line as a bomb while they backed the stir by local people against the gas line. But Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was on cloud nine when the Centre appreciated the state for over coming the mass protest, even said that his government convinced the people about the development prospects of the gas line.

However, the anti-CPM cadres are now embarrassing the CPM by recollecting their past stirs. Social media is also abuzz with posts ridiculing the CPM's 'double standard'.

Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy demanded the CPM to tender an apology to the people for delaying the gas line work by staging stirs.

Chandy said that the CPM, while in the opposition raised GAIL go away slogans and even triggered panic by stating that the gas line was a gas bomb. He also claimed that even as the project was launched in 2009 when the CPM was in power in Kerala, the work got momentum during the term of his government in 2011 and first-phase was completed in 2013 by providing gas line to units like FACT in Ernakulam. In 2015 city gas project was launched in Kochi city. While the remaining pipe line laying work was being initiated by seeking people's support, the CPM launched protests against it. Hence five years of the project was lost, he alleged.

BJP leaders ridiculed that the CPM need to be hailed for completing the GAIL gas line project as they kept off from the protests once they came to power.