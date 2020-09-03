CPM leader calls Congress MLA the 'son of a devil'

A CPM leader in Kerala has termed a Congress MLA as a 'son of a devil'.

CPM state secretariat member Baby John called Congress MLA Anil Akkara's son a a 'devil'. Akkara, an MLA from Thrissur district, asked the CPM leader to look at the mirror and rethink who is a devil and who is Jesus Christ.

The provocation for the attack on the MLA was the allegations he raised over UAE Red Crescent sponsored housing scheme of the Kerala government's Life Mission project for the homeless. The project is now caught up in row over over Rs 4.5 crore commission. UAE Consulate former employee and gold smuggling case accused Swapana Suresh was among the beneficiaries.

Baby John said at a public meeting on Thursday that the son of devil who is trying to sabotage a housing scheme for the poor should be boycotted by the society.

Anil Alkkara also reacted that the people would decide whether his face represent that of Jesus or of a devil.

The left-front government is now in the defensive in the UAE agency-sponsored housing scheme as there were allegations that the Centre's nod was not obtained for availing a foreign agency's sponsorship. The Centre was also learnt to have sought clarifications from the state after the allegations over the scheme came up.

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was one of the key facilitator of the Rs 20 crore scheme initiated through UAE consulate.