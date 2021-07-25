CPM MP moves SC to probe Pegasus snooping allegations

CPM MP moves SC for probe into Pegasus snooping allegations

'Tapping has become a weapon against activists, journalists, and politicians either to spy on or discredit them,' John Brittas' plea read

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 20:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union government to conduct an immediate investigation through an SIT under the court's monitoring into the recent allegations on use of Pegasus spyware for snooping activists, journalists and other prominent persons. 

The plea claimed that the recent Pegasus snooping allegations were causing huge apprehensions and great agony for the citizens as it violated freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) as well as personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Only a proper court-monitored investigation can alleviate these apprehensions and agonies, the plea by Brittas, senior journalist and managing director of Kairali TV, added.

Also Read | PM must make statement on Pegasus in Parliament, clarify whether snooping was done: Chidambaram

Snooping, phone tapping, wiretapping, line bugging, monitoring of the phone or internet-based conversations by a third party, often by covert acts are critical invasions into an individual’s privacy, it pointed out.

"Tapping has become a weapon against activists, journalists, and politicians either to spy on or discredit them. There is no data protection law in India and in the absence of the same the only refuge for the citizenry from such snooping is judiciary alone," the PIL said.

It contended there was an apprehension that Pegasus spyware was illegally installed for the aid of the governmental agencies. The phones of CBI officers and other agencies were allegedly intercepted, so the court should order SIT probe to create a trust in the eyes of general public, the plea added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pegasus
Supreme Court
CPM

Related videos

What's Brewing

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 