CPM not in favour of banning 'The Kerala Story'

Even as the West Bengal government banned The Kerala Story, the CPM government in Kerala is unlikely to take any such step as it could backfire, especially since the party often stands for freedom of expression.

Despite the strong objections raised by the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress against the film, alleging that it was part of Sangh Parivar's agenda to trigger division and spread hatred in Kerala, there were not even many protests and the film is being screened at around 30 theatres.

CPM politburo member M A Baby said that the party was not in favour of a ban on the film, especially since the film got censor board certification. "The people should reject the film that spreads biased versions. If the film leads to any communal issues in the country, the centre should ban the film," Baby told DH.

Meanwhile, the row over a Malayalam play, Kakkukali, is also learnt to have put the CPM in a tight spot. Various Christian outfits had been seeking a ban on the play being staged over the last several months citing that it hurt their religious sentiments. But the CPM often justifies such controversies by citing artistic freedom and did not respond positively to the demand for banning it.

The play's organisers have now decided to stop it, given the controversy. It was already played at 17 stages over the last one year. But the Christian groups intensified the demand to ban the play after the row over The Kerala Story intensified.

The state police also did not act on petitions filed by individuals and political parties seeking action against the film.