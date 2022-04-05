CPM's organisational report cites lapses of leadership

The organisational report of the CPM to be presented in the party congress beginning in Kerala on Wednesday is said to have listed a series of lapses on the part of the party leadership.

According to sources, the report cites that the party leadership could not ensure that mass agitations were carried out in various states. The leadership's call for conducting various campaigns on national issues was not followed by many states. A proper review of the functioning of the PB members, as well as party committees, was not being done. It was also accused of growing parliamentary desires among the party cadres.

The report also says that the party has suffered major setbacks in its strongholds like West Bengal and Tripura owing to flaws in political strategies. The report also highlights the victory of the party in the Kerala Assembly elections and cites the alternative approach against the policies of the centre and the effective handling of calamity and pandemic situations by ensuring relief to the vast sections of the society, which were attributed as deciding factors to retain the power.

The organisational report also pointed out that the party suffered the worst-ever electoral performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it could win only three seats and the vote share was just 1.77 percent. The result confirmed the declining mass base and influence of the party.

Meanwhile, sources said that there was a general consensus among the party leadership to give a third term to Sitaram Yechury as the party general secretary. While leaders aged above 75 would be eliminated from the politburo, an exemption is likely to be given to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.