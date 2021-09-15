Credibility of legislatures linked to conduct of members: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The credibility of legislatures is linked to the conduct and behavior of the members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday, expressing anguish over the "increase of unparliamentary behaviour of public representatives in recent years."

He asked members to observe the highest standards of discipline and decorum, both inside and outside the legislatures.

Birla's observations came at the 81st All India Presiding Conference on Wednesday, which was attended by presiding officers of legislative assemblies and legislative councils of states in India as well as presiding officers of Austria, Guyana, Maldives, Mongolia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

At the event which took place a month after a stormy Monsoon Session, Birla said incidents of unparliamentary behaviour of public representatives have increased in recent years, which have tarnished the image of institutions and called for collective efforts to maintain discipline and decorum there.

"Credibility of legislatures is linked to conduct of the members. Privileges of public representatives come with their responsibilities," the Speaker said, calling for introspection by members collectively and individually about their conduct.

Birla recalled that different conferences were organised on this issue earlier in 1992, 1997 and 2001 as well and suggested that a mega conference of MPs and MLAs may be organised in the country next on the completion of 75 years of the country's independence. The Speaker also suggested organising a programme on role of women and young MPs and MLAs in strengthening democratic institutions.