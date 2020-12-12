Cricket Betting Case: CBI 'witness' booked for cheating two banks of Rs 71 crore

In a twist of fate in the alleged corruption case against two officers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and about eight others including several alleged cricket bookies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked one of the accused in a separate case for duping banks to the tune of Rs 71 crore. The CBI raided places belonging to Paresh D Patel and his Ahmedabad-based firm Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd and Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd through which he is alleged to have cheated two banks-erstwhile State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Mysore through manipulated books of accounts and diversion of funds.

Incidentally, Patel is said to have voluntarily consented to turn prosecution witness for the CBI to testify against the ED officers who were booked while probing a pan-India cricket match-fixing racket and had arrested several big time bookies from various parts of the country back in 2015. Before volunteering to become a witness, Patel had recorded his statement under section 164 of CrPC in which he allegedly disclosed his and others' role in the corruption case.

Patel "confessed" of having collected Rs 4 crore on behalf of one of the accused ED officers, Sanjay Kumar, who was then the investigating officer of the cricket betting case. The other officer who was charge-sheeted by the CBI is IRS officer Jitendra Pratap Singh who was then heading the ED office in Ahmedabad as its joint director. Both the officers and eight others were accused by the CBI of collecting Rs 8.75 crore as "protection money" from several bookies whose names appeared as suspects in the investigation. However, the investigating agency failed to recover any money from these two officers.

The fresh case against Patel is alleged to have cheated the banks by fudging books of accounts and diversion of funds for loans taken back in 2014. Sources said that there may be more revelation of Patel's involvement in other financial irregularities in the coming days. Sources said that the CBI team, which probed ED officials, were in the know of alleged scams involving Patel but the central agency didn't heed.

Back in 2015, the ED officials in Gujarat, led by its joint director J P Singh, had cracked down on cricket bookies located in various cities including Delhi, Mumbai, among other cities. They had claimed to have unearthed a money-laundering racket worth over Rs 5,000 crore. They had claimed that the network of this racket was spread in Dubai, Pakistan and England. At the peak of investigation, Singh and his deputy Sanjay Kumar were raided by their own department. They were shunted out and eventually CBI arrested them in 2017 along with eight others including Patel. All the accused are out on bail.

Last year, Singh had filed a complaint with Central Vigilance Commission, Delhi alleging the then Director, ED, of accepting bribes of Rs 10 crore from bookies the former was probing for cricket betting. Singh also alleged CBI's investigating officer for taking bribes from cricket bookies.

Meanwhile, Patel's application for turning a witness was denied by the special CBI court. However, Gujarat High Court allowed his plea. The accused ED officers have moved Supreme Court which has stayed the trial till further hearing.