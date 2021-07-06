Crimson's digital-first global school to have Indian students this year

Crimson Education, a global admissions consultancy, plans to open its completely online school for admissions to students from India.

Described as the ‘future of education’, the Crimson Global Academy, is a digital-first high school that started in New Zealand two years ago as an institute for students keen to pursue education online.

Crimson raised $8 million in the latest round of funding in June which it plans to use to expand admissions consultancy in new markets such as India and Mexico besides promoting the Academy.

“We are fairly a mid-size school with 400 students on our rolls since our launch in New Zealand two years ago,” Kunal Mehra, country manager, Crimson Education, India, told DH.

Mehra said the Academy looked forward to having its first Indian, Japanese, Indonesian and Kazakh students this year.

Crimson has raised total funding of $56 million since it was founded in 2013.

“At Crimson Global Academy, an accredited online high school, we’ve built innovative learning platforms leveraging exciting opportunities that digital learning provides, redefining the classroom experience to nurture a global studying environment, and most importantly cater to the needs of Indian students who want to do and achieve more,” A J Tills, the Academy’s Chief Marketing Officer said.

According to Mehra, students are awarded the International GCSE and International A-Level qualifications on successful completion of our year-long accelerated subject courses. These qualifications are globally recognised for their academic rigour, flexibility, and breadth of learning.

For the admissions consultancy, Mehra said Crimson would work with students to find their best-fit university, create a personalised roadmap, ace the standardised tests, craft the perfect essay, build candidacy through extracurriculars and offer them the opportunity to compete with the strongest applicants from around the world and bridge the access divide.