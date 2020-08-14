Crisis in Pawar family blows over

The crisis within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Pawar-family seems to be over.

The crisis began after Parth Pawar, the son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, took a diametrically opposite stand and demanded a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and hailed the bhoomi-poojan of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Thursday night, 29-year-old Parth called on Pawar, the 79-year-old family patriarch, at the latter's residence for over two-and-a-half hours.

This meeting follows the meeting on Wednesday night, when Pawar Sr called nephew Ajit Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule and state NCP president and water resources development minister Jayant Patil, to discuss important issues.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, Sule and Ajit Pawar had met separately.

What transpired in both these meetings is not yet known but the issues seem to have been ironed out.

Also, Patil and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, said that Ajit Pawar was not upset over the Pawar snubbing Parth. "Pawar saheb is the head of NCP and family...he has the right to guide, order, instruct and suggest....Ajit dada is not upset," said Patil.

"Since Pawar saheb has spoken on the issue, I need not speak...he (Parth) is new (in politics)...the NCP and Pawars are united...Ajit Pawar is not upset," said Bhujbal.

Parth's demand for a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case - even before BJP formally demanded it - has put the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in an embarrassing situation.

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya, who is the tourism, environment and protocol minister, has been dragged into the entire issue - and the saffron party too was unhappy.

In fact, Parth had met state home minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP and demanded a CBI probe. Parth seemed to have explained his position to the NCP founder-president.

This is the second time in a matter of nine months that the Pawar family has witnessed a crisis. In November, Ajit Pawar had joined BJP ranks. He was sworn in as the deputy chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who became the chief minister for the second time. However, the government could not survive and the MVA came to power.