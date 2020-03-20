Critical phase, says PM Narendra Modi as India reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

India on Friday registered the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 patients – a rise of 50 since Thursday – taking the total number of cases to 252, turning the focus on aggressive contact monitoring to contain the spread of the contagion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of chief ministers through video conferencing to take stock of the preparedness of states to tackle the outbreak, identifying quarantine facilities and training local health officials in dealing with the crisis.

PM Modi told the chief ministers that the next three-four weeks were crucial in efforts to contain the spread of the virus, and the most important measure for containment was ‘social distancing’.

“We are in a critical phase of tackling the spread of the virus; there is no need to panic,” he said.

The Centre also issued directives to state governments to invoke relevant laws such as the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, relevant sections of the Cr.PC and IPC to enforce measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Contact monitoring and social distancing topped the list of measures to be taken to fight COVID-19 with the Prime Minister strongly advocating a Janta Curfew on Sunday to test the resolve of the nation in dealing with the rapidly evolving situation.

The chief ministers asked the Prime Minister for augmentation of testing facilities, greater support to vulnerable sections, the advancement of financial disbursement for 2020-21 to the states and roping in private labs and hospitals in larger numbers in the fight against COVID-19.

"There are more than 6700 persons under contact monitoring," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, told reporters here opposing the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the disease.

Aggarwal said there has been a "progressive increase" in the positive cases and underscored the need to implement social distancing strictly to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

Separately, Army Chief General M M Naravane reviewed the preparation of his force to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per an advisory issued by the Army, 35% of officers and 50% of jawans working at the Army Headquarters here will work from home adhering for a week starting March 23. The second group will proceed on home quarantine on March 30, the advisory said.

Aggarwal also asked state governments to take strict action against suspected COVID-19 patients jumping quarantine and putting others at risk.

“States have the power to take action against those who jump quarantine. We have asked states to implement all such steps. We are dealing with a very infectious disease,” Agarwal said.