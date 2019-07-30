Crocodile found in drain at Chiplun

A crocodile was found in a drain at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, surprising the locals. The Chiplun town in coastal Konkan belt has been experiencing heavy rains since last week. The town experienced flash floods because of the Vashishti River, which originates here.

The crocodile was rescued by forest department officials last Friday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Crocodile rescue From gutter.....chiplun pic.twitter.com/L5coH7OFQx — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) July 28, 2019

"We rescued the crocodile safely. Since it had not suffered any injuries, it was released back into the river,” divisional forest officer VK Surve said.