Crocodile found in drain at Chiplun

Mrityunjay Bose , DH News Service, MUMBAI,
  • Jul 30 2019, 21:14pm ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2019, 21:27pm ist
Photo credit: Mrityunjay Bose/DH

A crocodile was found in a drain at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, surprising the locals.  The Chiplun town in coastal Konkan belt has been experiencing heavy rains since last week. The town experienced flash floods because of the Vashishti River, which originates here. 

The crocodile was rescued by forest department officials last Friday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

 

 

"We rescued the crocodile safely. Since it had not suffered any injuries, it was released back into the river,” divisional forest officer VK Surve said.

