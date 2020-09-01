'Crops worth Rs 1,000 crore damaged in Assam flood'

Crops worth Rs 1,000 crore damaged in Assam flood: Minister

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 01 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 23:09 ist
To mitigate the crisis of farmers, three proposals worth Rs 139.64 crore, Rs 45.39 crore and Rs 38.43 crore have been submitted, he added.

The Assam government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that crops valued at around Rs 1,000 crore were damaged during the flood this year, which has affected 2.8 lakh hectare of farmland across the state.

Replying to a query by AGP MLA Pabindra Deka during Question Hour, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that a huge amount of crops of different varieties on around 2.8 lakh hectare of land were damaged due to the deluge since April.

"The exact amount of loss will be known after the disaster management bodies complete the assessment of the damage. However, we guess the loss will be around Rs 1,000 crore," Bora said.

To mitigate the crisis of farmers, three proposals worth Rs 139.64 crore, Rs 45.39 crore and Rs 38.43 crore have been submitted, he added.

The government, however, has not taken any decision on waiving loans taken by farmers, Bora said while replying to a separate query by AIUDF MLA Sahab Uddin Ahmed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Flood
AGP

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 