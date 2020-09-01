Crops worth Rs 1,000 crore damaged in Assam flood: Minister

The Assam government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that crops valued at around Rs 1,000 crore were damaged during the flood this year, which has affected 2.8 lakh hectare of farmland across the state.

Replying to a query by AGP MLA Pabindra Deka during Question Hour, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that a huge amount of crops of different varieties on around 2.8 lakh hectare of land were damaged due to the deluge since April.

"The exact amount of loss will be known after the disaster management bodies complete the assessment of the damage. However, we guess the loss will be around Rs 1,000 crore," Bora said.

To mitigate the crisis of farmers, three proposals worth Rs 139.64 crore, Rs 45.39 crore and Rs 38.43 crore have been submitted, he added.

The government, however, has not taken any decision on waiving loans taken by farmers, Bora said while replying to a separate query by AIUDF MLA Sahab Uddin Ahmed.