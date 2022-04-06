Crossed Swords Division to set up e-Suvidha Kendra in Akhnoor Military Station in Jammu

In a first of its kind in the country, Common Services Centers, under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has established an e-Suvidha Kendra at Akhnoor Military Station in Jammu. This is in partnership with the Indian Army.

The Crossed Swords e-Suvidha Kendra was inaugurated by Major General V S Sekhon, YSM, GoC, Crossed Swords Division on April 1, 2022, in the presence of Prerna Puri, Secretary, IT, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, and State CSC officials on the occasion of 57th Raising Day of 510 ASC Bn and Crossed Swords Division.

The e-Suvidha Kendra will bring in almost 37 Government-to-Citizen e-services, including PAN card, passport, Aadhaar, education and skill courses, financial and healthcare services to families of servicemen, ex-servicemen and civil defence employees.

Elaborating on the partnership, Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC SPV, said, "It has always been our effort to reach out to citizens at the last mile and provide access to seamless G2C services. We have partnered with the Indian Army to provide servicemen, civil defence employees and ex-servicemen various e-services at their station. The ex-servicemen can now avail defence pension services at the CSC. We shall be happy to support in setting up a CSC in every military station in J&K and other parts of the country to help the serving and retired defence personnel avail various e-services."

