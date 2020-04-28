CRPF ASI dies in Delhi due to COVID-19

A 55-year-old CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector on Tuesday died due to COVID-19, in the first such case in a paramilitary force in the country.

He breathed his last in Safdarjung Hospital here. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was posted with the 31st battalion of CRPF in the national capital.

Officials said 23 personnel from this CRPF battalion has been admitted with COVID-19 after they apparently came in contact with another personnel who was tested positive for coronavirus.

Cases of COVID-19 were also reported from BSF and CISF.