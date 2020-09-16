CRPF assistant sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Naxal-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

ASI K Shivanand (49), belonging to 2nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), shot himself with his AK-47 rifle around 7.15 am at his unit's camp in Gadiras police station premises, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

When Shivanand's colleagues heard the gunshot, they rushed to his barrack and found him dead, the official said.

No suicide note was found, he said, adding the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

Shivanand was a native of Karnataka.

His family members have been informed about the incident, the official added.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in south Chhattisgarh, including Sukma, for anti-Naxal operations.