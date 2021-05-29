CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh given additional charge of NIA

CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh has been given additional charge of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) when incumbent Y C Modi retires on Monday, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order said on Saturday.

A 1984-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Modi was also speculated to be one of the front runners for the post of CBI Director but a high-powered committed did not include him in the final shortlist after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana cited a Supreme Court order that does not allow those with less than six months to retire to be considered for such posts.

Modi, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was appointed NIA chief in September 2017.

Consequent upon superannuation of Y C Modi, DG, NIA, on May 31, 2021, the competent authority has approved that Kuldiep Singh, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NIA, till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders, the MHA order said.

Singh is a 1986-batch officer of the West Bengal cadre.