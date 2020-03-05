CRPF institutes special 'Shakti' award for women empowerment

The CRPF has instituted a special 'Shakti Award' that will be annually given to a chosen personnel who works for the empowerment of women, a senior official said.

The award has been announced just before International Women's Day on March 8 and will be given every year on March 19, the CRPF Raising Day.

"The criteria to be factored into the selection process of the winner would include someone who has worked for creating women-friendly infrastructure, better work environment, ease of living with safety in addition to addressing women-specific issues and related innovation and initiatives," the force said in a statement.

The award will carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and trophy.

"The award is aimed to recognise the best practices and efforts made towards women empowerment and gender equality in the force. It will also motivate personnel to do better and innovate in this domain," CRPF spokesperson DIG Moses Dhinakaran said.

The 3.25 lakh personnel strong Central Reserve Police Force is credited with raising the world's first all-women battalion (with a strength of over 1,000 personnel) in 1986.

At present, it has six such battalions.

It also has sent a number of women police units for United Nations-mandated duties abroad.