CRPF, ITBP get new chiefs

The order for their appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry after sanction from the ACC headed by PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2022, 05:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 05:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sujoy Lal Thaosen and Anish Dayal Singh have been appointed as the new director generals of the CRPF and ITBP respectively, a government order said Saturday.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently working as the director general (DG) of the border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and holding the additional charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG post fell vacant on Friday after IPS officer Kuldiep Singh (1986-batch) retired.

Anish Dayal Singh, a 1988-batch officer (Manipur cadre), is currently serving as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau.

Thaosen's scheduled retirement is in November 2023, while Singh will superannuate in December, 2024.

The order for their appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry after sanction from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister.

