CRPF jawan from Maharashtra killed in encounter in J&K

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 23 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 13:39 ist
Representative image.

The CRPF jawan killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday hailed from Solapur in Maharashtra and authorities were working to bring his mortal remains to his native place.

An official from Solapur confirmed that CRPF jawan Sunil Kale, a resident of Pangaon village in Barshi tehsil of the district, was killed in the encounter in Pulwama.

He joined the service in 2000 and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for some time, the official said.

"The process to bring his body to Solapur is being worked out with the authorities concerned," he added.

Besides the CRPF jawan, two unidentified militants were also killed in the encounter, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Bundzoo in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, the official said. 

CRPF
Maharashtra
Death
Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir

