CRPF jawan, two civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security forces in J&K's Baramulla

  • Aug 13 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 22:49 ist
Three people, including a CRPF head constable, were injured on Friday when militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party near SBI Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable and two civilians were injured in the explosion.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, militants targeted a CRPF camp here with a grenade, but no loss of life or injury has been reported so far, the officials said.

About 8:30 pm, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF Camp at Nowpora Chowk which exploded on the roadside, they said.

The officials said a sentry on duty fired some aerial shots after the explosion, but no loss of life or injury was reported so far.

