CRPF launches organ donation drive with AIIMS

The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday launched a mega campaign to raise awareness about organ donation amongst its about 3.25 lakh personnel, officials said.

CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari launched the mission over a webinar session along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria and head of its Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) Dr Aarti Vij.

The CRPF chief also filled up an online organ donation form during the launch event of the campaign that has been named 'e-sanjeevani', a senior officer said.

The voluntary mission will culminate on the national organ donation day on November 27 and has been planned keeping in mind the spirit of "serving the nation even after death".

Maheshwari and the two doctors stressed on the importance of organ donation during the launch session, he said.

"This campaign targets the heart of the problem by creating awareness, dispelling fears, and attesting the acceptability of organ donation as a norm," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran had said on Thursday.

"The campaign will be an online exercise in which personnel will be able to pledge donation of eyes, skin, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidney, heart valves, intestine and blood vessels," Dhinakaran had said.

The doctors from the AIIMS will work with CRPF doctors to organise webinars, seminars, workshops and awareness videos to encourage participation of CRPF personnel for the "noble and humane cause," he said.

The CRPF, which is in the thick of operations in the Left Wing Extremism affected parts of the country as well as terrorist violence-hit areas of the Kashmir Valley, also launched a programme for its specially-abled or 'divyang' personnel on Friday.

The force chief released a new standard operating procedure for the skilling of our personnel, the DIG said.

The skill centre has been based at the CRPF group centre in Hyderabad that "will have a robust architecture to offer psycho-physical and socio-economic support" to those personnel who have been incapacitated in the line of duty.

At least 189 CRPF personnel, have lost their limbs or have undergone amputation in the last 10 years while they were in the line of duty or operations.

"The skilling and re-skilling training sessions will include a two months basic computer training so that the physically impaired warriors can work in the cyber systems and other administrative wings of the force," Dhinakaran said.

The force has said it will bear the "entire cost" of providing prosthetic limbs for the amputees.

The force has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aditya Mehta Foundation to train these personnel in para-sports, he said.

The CRPF, with over 3.25 lakh personnel strength, is the lead internal security force of the country.